'They're establishing Palestine over our heads'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right), a member of the Political-Security Cabinet, demanded on Tuesday that the details of the Trump administration’s peace plan be published before the elections in Israel.

"Imagine a group of doctors discussing your body and preparing to remove a part of your body without telling you which part. That's exactly what is happening here," Bennett said.

In the wake of the meetings between Trump's advisers and leaders of Arab countries, Bennett said, "Everyone is planning over our heads the 'Deal of the Century' for the establishment of Palestine after the elections. The President of the United States, the King of Saudi Arabia, the King of Jordan, [Turkish President] Erdogan.”

"Only one person is left in complete darkness about the details of the plan: the people of Israel. Do we not deserve to know what is going to happen to us? We are the ones who will pay the price of this disaster.”

"The people of Israel demand to know all the details of the plan before the elections. So that the voters can vote for the right or for Palestine," Bennett added.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who heads the team formulating the administration's peace plan, revealed several details about the plan to Sky News in Arabic.

While he did not reveal any significant information about the plan, Kushner did say it “is very detailed and will focus on delineating the border and providing solutions to the main issues that are controversial and will be appropriate for the current situation on the ground.”

On Tuesday, the chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, Attorney Marc Zell, sought to reassure the right in Israel of the possibility of a plan that would threaten the integrity of the State of Israel.

“I would advise people on the right, and that includes myself, not to panic,” Zell told Arutz Sheva, adding, “The rule by Trump is…Trump and his administration will not force Israel to do something that [Israel] views as being against its security interests. If Israel says, ‘No’, Washington won’t force Jerusalem [to accept it], and that is a very important thing.”