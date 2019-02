Syrian says: A wrong word or talking to an Israeli risks you going to prison.

What is it like growing up and living in Syria? How dangerous is it to say anything positive about Israel, and what can land you in jail?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Mahmoud Shiekh Ibrahim, a Syrian Journalist, Reporter & ‘Fixer’, as he talks about life in Syria, being a Kurd living under the Assad regime, joining ‘secret political parties’, and taking foreign journalists around the country, very close to where the ISIS is.

This is a fascinating show you won’t want to miss.