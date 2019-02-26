Chile: 11 Israelis still hospitalized

Situation of 2 very difficult, 1 seriously injured, rest in moderate condition. Some will soon be flown to Israel for further treatment.

The consul in Chile with the wounded who were released from the hospital

Eleven of Chile's cruise ship victims are still hospitalized in the country, and three of the injured have already been released, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The condition of two hospitalized patients is currently very difficult, one is seriously injured and eight others are in moderate condition.

A team of Israeli doctors and paramedics have been treating the injured since Sunday. A number of injured are expected to return to Israel in the next few days, but most of the patients will be required to stay longer in Chile to continue their medical treatment and to stabilize their condition so they can fly to Israel.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also notes that Israel's consul in Chile, Leon Suissa, and the staff of the Department for Israelis Abroad from the Consular Division of the Foreign Affairs Ministry continue to coordinate activities in Israel and on the ground.