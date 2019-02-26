Shaked will not intervene in Netanyahu investigation

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced today she will not interfere in the request by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's attorneys to receive material they claim to be related to the investigations against him, and that the handling of the request was transferred to the Attorney General.

Last night it was reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's attorney approached Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked asking her to work to release material that would prove that his relationship with Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch was not inappropriate.

According to the report, in a letter sent by Netanyahu's attorney Navot Tel Tzur to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Netanyahu demanded that Mashad ensure that the Justice Ministry release the answers he sent to the State Comptroller from the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017. It is alleged there was nothing illegal about the relationship between Netanyahu and Elovitz.

The document also alleged that Netanyahu, in his capacity as Communications Minister, did not make controversial decisions before a famous conflict of interests arrangement was formulated, and that all of his decisions were made after a proper procedure and coordination with the legal authorities.

According to Netanyahu, the Justice Ministry refuses to give these full answers to the comptroller, despite the fact that they are common knowledge, and therefore he wrote to Shaked, "We see the Ministry of Justice's answers to the State Comptroller as documents of great importance to the defense of the prime minister. In light of the fact that the Attorney General's decision is expected to be received in the near future, our appeal to you is a very urgent one."