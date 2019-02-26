Yesh Atid calls to disqualify Otzma Yehudit

Yesh Atid joins request to disqualify Otzma candidates; committee will therefore have to hold discussion on issue.

Yesh Atid Party, which is running for the 21st Knesset as part of the Blue and White list, joins the request to disqualify members of the Otzma Yehudit party competing in the list of right-wing parties.

Members of the Central Elections Committee on behalf of Yesh Atid will sign the motion for disqualification and the Central Elections Committee will be required to discuss it.

So far Labor, Meretz, and the Joint Arab List have signed the motion to disqualify candidates Itamar Ben-Gvir and Michael Ben-Ari.

To hold a committee discussion twelve signatures are required, which were obtained after Yesh Atid's representatives joined the disqualification request.

Central Elections Committee members represent the outgoing Knesset factions. The chances that a majority will be obtained to pass the disqualification request are low, but even if a majority is achieved, the chances that the Supreme Court will approve the disqualification are negligible in view of past precedents.

Otzma Yehudit attacked Yesh Atid of the Blue and White list's decision to join the disqualification request. "The cat came out of the sack and it turns out that Gantz wants to form a government with the votes of terror representatives in the Knesset and winks at them as he joins the request to disqualify Otzma. It won't help them! The unification of the right-wing parties will be the surprise of the elections, and in the coming Knesset, Dr. Ben-Ari and Attorney Ben-Gvir will also serve and protect the government from the right."