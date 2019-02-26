President Rivlin speaks with Argentina Chief Rabbi after attack

President Reuven Rivlin spoke today to Chief Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich of Argentina, who is in the hospital following a violent anti-Semitic attack at his home.

“I am calling to find out how you are and to express my concern about the safety of the large Jewish community you lead,” said the president to the Rabbi, adding, “the State of Israel will do everything necessary to protect Jews wherever they choose to live and will take any steps to protect us from danger. We will not allow those who seek our harm us to pursue us.”

Rivlin sent his regards to the Rabbi, and through him to the Jewish community, saying “We trust that you will get better and return to your many responsibilities as Rabbi of your community, and send you a warm embrace from all Israel.”

Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog also spoke to Rabbi Davidovich. "His body suffers from severe pain and fractures, but his spirit is strong," Herzog said. "I understood from his words that the attack was completely anti-Semitic in nature. I wished him full recovery from all of us. The Jewish Agency will assist him and his community as much as necessary."

"Five masked men entered the rabbi's apartment in Argentina, tied him and his wife and attacked them by force. All his ribs were broken and he lost consciousness. At first the story was hidden and received a report on a local site but now we are here. This is an exceptionally serious incident," Herzog added.