Another relative interrogated in Kadouri murder

Court extends detention of relative suspected of murdering elderly couple in their Jerusalem apartment.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday extended the detention of a relative suspected of involvement in the murder of Tamar and Yehuda Kadouri in their apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Another relative was detained today for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the double murder.

Tamar and Yehuda Kadouri, who were both in their 70s, were found dead in their home more than a month ago with signs of severe violence on their bodies.

Last week, it was cleared for publication that two relatives of the Kadouri family are the prime suspects in the murder case.

The details of the suspects and their precise connection to the Kadouri family are under a gag order. Police believe the background to the murder is criminal.