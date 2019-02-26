Haniyeh promises maximum pressure over terrorist prisoners

Hamas leader promises to place as much pressure as possible on Israel so that stops "harassing" terrorist prisoners in its jails.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared on Monday that his organization would place as much pressure as possible on Israel so that it would stop harassing the terrorist prisoners in its jails.

Haniyeh said that Hamas was closely monitoring the events in Israeli prisons and was in constant contact with the terrorist leadership there.

Last month, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced that the conditions of the terrorists in the prisons will be downgraded to the minimum required by international law.

The announcement came after he adopted the main conclusions of the Public Committee to Examine the Conditions of the Terrorists in the Jails, which he established in June 2018.

Minister Erdan explained that the State of Israel has never categorically defined the distinction between security prisoners and criminal prisoners.

"When it comes to security prisoners, one of the main goals of the imprisonment - the rehabilitation - does not exist, because the prisoners are infused with a terrorist ideology and do not regret their actions at all," Erdan said.

In the past it has been exposed that terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails enjoy many benefits, including being provided with cable TV, free newspapers and being permitted to pursue a university degree by taking academic courses.