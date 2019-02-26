Why go after Netanyahu’s bread and butter?

Josh Hasten interviews renowned journalist Ruthie Blum.

She criticizes Israel Resilience Party leader Benny Gantz for his attacks on Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Instead of focusing on issues he has with the PM’s policies, Blum explains that for some reason Gantz decided to attack Netanyahu for his strengths – namely speaking English at a mother tongue level, and his diplomatic prowess on the world stage.

Also, while Blum says that Netanyahu’s decision to partner with the Otzma Yehudit Party may or may not harm him come election day, she explains that like them or not, Otzma was in fact permitted to run in the elections by Israel’s courts.