'Trump plan could bring down Netanyahu'

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan harshly criticizes Jared Kushner's remarks about the Deal of the Century, which will make issue of Israel's borders.

"Any attempt to create a withdrawal map in Judea and Samaria, in the form of blocs/non-blocs, will bring down the government. No national government will be based on a plan of withdrawal from 90 percent of Judea and Samaria," Dagan said.

He says, "The blocs are a fiction by public relations offices and they actually refer to 4 to 10 percent of the area. Most of the historic and important places to the people of Israel, most of the mountains and settlements that control the area, and more than 200,000 residents are outside the so-called blocs.

"The Israeli public opposes this. The people will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state, and will not allow the uprooting of 200,000 settlers. The people will not allow freezing life and building for hundreds of thousands of civilians in Judea and Samaria. Therefore, any attempt to present in one way or another a division of the territory will not take place and will bring down the government. I am certain that the Prime Minister won't allow such a thing," Dagan concluded.

Similar sentiments are often expressed by settlement leaders in the face of Likud-led government evictions. For example, Yamit residents in Sinai before they were uprooted did "not believe" Begin and Sharon would "allow such a thing". Movement to Stop the Withdrawal member Psychologist Avia Luz at the time wrote “…Does anyone actually believe that Arik Sharon – of all people – really means to evict? And Raful [Rafael Eitan], as the head of the Army, he’ll already find some trick. After all, he’s ‘with us’.

"We’ve got to explain, we’ve got to protest, we’ve got to strengthen the hand of the government, but a withdrawal there won’t be. Begin and Arik won’t let the disaster happen. After all, they think like us.” (Chagai Segal, Yamit, Over and Out, pp.43.)