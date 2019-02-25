Cruising Israel - Mahane Yehuda

Watch: ILTV visits Mahane Yehuda - the largest market in Israel. Experience the sounds, flavors and vibes.

ILTV,

Jerusalem's iconic Mahane Yehuda Market
Jerusalem's iconic Mahane Yehuda Market
Esther Rubyan/Flash 90

Tags:ILTV

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top