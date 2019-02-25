'No difference between Nasrallah and Iranian threat'

Acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz praises British government decision to recognize all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz praised the decision of the British government to ban all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization Monday.

"There is no difference between Nasrallah and the terrorists who carry out terrorist activities and the advantages of his mission and Iran's mission against Israel and against Arab regimes throughout the Middle East," Katz said.

Katz called on the European Union to follow Britain's lead and designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

"In my planned meeting with the UN secretary-general next week in New York, I will work to convince the UN institutions to promote a similar resolution," he said.