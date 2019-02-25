Rivlin meets family of terror victim

President Reuven Rivlin welcomed members of the Bar Kafra family to his study. The father of the family, David Bar Kafra, was killed in a terrorist attack in 2015.

“There is no consolation for the dreadful brutality that has left you bereaved, my dear ones,” said the president to David`s children and offered his support to David’s widow, Ilana, after years of the family’s campaign to gain recognition as victims of terrorism. The president heard from Ilana about the ordeals the family has been through in the last few years and said, with emotion, that it is inconceivable that as well as the pain of bereavement, they should be forced to deal with the bureaucracy on their own and without the necessary emotional and financial support required in such a difficult situation.

The Bar Kafra family thanked the president for reaching out to them and listening to them.

Last month, the Defense Ministry announced that it recognized David Bar Kafra as a victim of terrorism. The family's request that he be recognized as a victim of terrorism had previously been rejected twice.