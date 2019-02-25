Marc Lamont Hill's anti-Israel documentary features terrorist

Former CNN pundit fired for calling for 'free Palestine from the river to the sea' directs documentary featuring convicted bomber.

Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill, who was fired from his position as a political commentator for CNN last fall after he appeared to call for the destruction of the State of Israel during a speech at the United Nations, is making a documentary accusing Israel of systematic and institutional racism against people of African descent.

Hill posted a preview of the film, titled 'Black in the Holy Land,' on his Facebook page. The film, which Hill directed and produced, attempts to prove that Israel carries out racist policies against self-described 'Afro-Palestinians,' illegal immigrants from Africa, and Ethiopian Jews.

The preview begins with narration by Ali Jiddah, a convicted and admitted terrorist, the blogger Elder of Ziyon reported.

In 1968, Jiddah planted four hand grenades on Strauss street in western Jerusalem, in trash cans and in waste bins attached to lamp posts. Nine people were injured in the explosions set off by the grenades. He spent 17 years in prison for the attack and was released in 1985.

Jiddah confessed to his role in the attack in an interview with the Times of Israel in 2014. “Due to the responses from my clients I am satisfied, and I am convinced that the work I am doing today is more effective than the bomb I planted in 1968,” he said.

Professor Hill's video contains no mention of Jiddah's terrorist activities. In the preview, Jiddah claims that "we as Afro-Palestinians are double oppressed, first as Palestinians, and second, because of our color."

Hill has been accused of supporting terrorism against Israelis and the destruction of the State of Israel.

In November, 2018, Hill addressed the United Nations commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. At the end of his speech, he stated that "justice" demands "a free Palestine from the river to the sea," repeating a mantra used by Hamas and other terrorist organizations for decades to call for the destruction of Israel.

Hill also appeared to endorse violence against Israelis during his speech. "We must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend themselves. We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it. We must promote non violence at every opportunity, but cannot endorse narrow politics that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in ethnic cleansing," he stated.

He was fired by CNN the day after his speech.

Hill has a long history of anti-Israel activism. In 2016 he wrote an Op Ed for the Huffington Post in support of Rasmeah Odeh, a terrorist from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine who was convicted for a 1969 bombing at Hebrew University in which two students were murdered.

In May of 2017, when President Trump called on the Palestinian Authority to “reject hatred and terrorism," Hill said that “Trump’s position on Israel/Palestine is repugnant. His call for Palestine to ‘reject hatred and terrorism’ is offensive & counterproductive."

In May of 2018 Hill wrote that the idea that Israel has a right to exist is a "myth."