Second plea bargain in Netzach Yehuda case

Two of the five fighters of the Netzach Yehuda Battalion accused of mistreating Arab detainees reached a plea bargain with the military prosecutor.

As part of the plea bargain, the soldier will confess to the offense of aggravated abuse, will be convicted, and will serve a six-and-a-half months' imprisonment. In addition, the soldier will be demoted to the rank of Private.

The arrangement was signed a day after a similar arrangement was signed with another of five fighters accused of abusing detainees.

According to the indictment, the incident that took place during the arrest wave of collaborators of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Giv'at Assaf junction.

The soldiers, friends of the murdered Staff Sergeant Yuval Mor-Yosef and Sergeant Yossi Cohen, allegedly mistreated the detainees suspected of assisting the terrorist who killed their comrades.