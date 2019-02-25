Liberman: Otzma Yehudit are freaks, nothing more

'Likud has become a semi-haredi party,' says ex-defense Minister Avidgor Liberman. 'Otzma Yehudit candidates are freaks, nothing more.'

Former Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) excoriated the Otzma Yehudit party Monday, and accused the Likud both of becoming a “semi-haredi” faction, and of being virtually indistinguishable from the left-wing Blue and White party.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Migdalei Hayam Hatichon retirement home corporation, Liberman derided the Otzma Yehudit faction as “freaks”, saying that he would refuse to speak with them in the Knesset.

“Michael Ben-Ari and Baruch Marzel…don’t exist as far as I’m concerned. When I meet them in the Knesset, I don’t say ‘hello’; they’re freaks, and nothing more.”

Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu faction, which won six seats in 2015, has declined in recent polls, and failed to cross the electoral threshold in the latest survey.

The Otzma Yehudit faction, which was founded by former Kach party activists, formed a technical bloc with the Jewish Home and National Union last week, enabling the party to put two candidates on the joint Knesset slate.

Former National Union MK Michael Ben-Ari and attorney Itamar Ben Gvir have been placed on the fifth and eight spots on the joint list.

Liberman also attacked the Likud party, which he simultaneously accused of being indistinguishable from the Blue and White party, and also “semi-haredi”.

“There is no major difference today between the Likud party and the Blue and White party. The Likud has turned into a semi-haredi party,” Liberman continued.