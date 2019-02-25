'This was an Israeli win'

Israeli Director Guy Nattiv wins an Oscar for Short Film for SKIN at Oscars 2019, a film on teaching kids about racism.

Director Guy Nattiv, who has won an Oscar last night for best live action short film, 'Skin'. In an interview with Army Radio on Monday he said, “This is completely an Israeli win”.

“All the brains behind ‘Skin’ are Israelis, and my entire work stems from where I grew up,” Nattiv explained.

“In Hollywood, someone called out to me ‘dirty Jew, go back to the crematoria’, Nattiv said in an interview. “This is a worrying phenomenon not only for Jews. That is the message of the film.”

The President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, issues a statement in the morning following the award.

“Congratulations to Guy Nattiv on winning Best Live Action Short at tonight’s Academy Awards. Dear Guy, all credit for 'SKIN' goes to you, Sharon and Jaime Ray, but the movie is a gift to our children and grandchildren and for the future we wish for them. Proud to be Israeli! Mazal Tov!”

The film deals with hate crime and its implications from the perspective of two children, one white, the other black. Nattiv wrote the script with Sharon Maimon and produced it with his wife, Jamie Ray Newman, who went on stage alongside him to receive the Oscar.

Nattiv started his speech saying, “Good night Israel” and added, “My grandparents are Holocaust survivors, and the racism they experienced in the Holocaust is everywhere in America, in Europe. This film is about education, it’s about teaching your kids a better way.”