Gafni: Haredim caused Zandberg to enter the Knesset

UTJ MK: Last time, because of those who didn't vote for us, Meretz got an additional seat which brought in Tamar Zandberg.

MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) on Sunday called on the entire haredi public to vote for United Torah Judaism, warning that failure to vote in large numbers plays into the hands of the left.

"We will turn to the entire haredi public. And not only to the haredi public, but to the traditional religious public as well. Last time, because of those who did not vote for us, Meretz put its mandate in the Knesset and Tamar Zandberg, who is today the chairwoman of Meretz, entered the Knesset in place of our seat,” Gafni said in an interview with the Kikar Hashabbat website.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) claimed that the alliance between the left-wing parties harmed religion.

"We as Jewish believers should be troubled, but we must do everything to bring as many votes as possible and God will help us with that," Porush said in an interview with the haredi radio station Kol Barama.

"Every haredi person knows where the haredi public is, in the right-wing bloc, it is clear to him that UTJ is the most loyal party in this bloc and the most active party that will help him in whatever needs to be done. The Likud respects religion. Gantz going with Lapid is a declaration of war on religion,” continued Porush.

As for haredi votes going to other parties, Porush said that "we must all act in a way that will not scare away voters. Regarding Chabad, as one who knows Chabad well, I say that I do not give up on anyone.”