Israeli filmmaker wins Oscar

Guy Nattiv, who was born in Israel and now lives in Los Angeles, wins Oscar for best live action short film.

Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv on Sunday night won the Oscar for best live action short film for his film “Skin”.

The film is about a gang war in a small town that breaks out after a black man smiles at a white child at a supermarket.

Nattiv, who grew up in Israel and now lives in Los Angeles, wrote “Skin” with Sharon Maymon, who is also from Israel. He co-produced the film with his wife, actress Jaime Ray Newman, who received the award alongside him.

In his speech, Nattiv gave a shout out to Israel and said: “Good night Israel”. He also said, "My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe. This film is about...teaching your kids a better way."