Meretz chairwoman: We'll recommend Gantz

Meretz chairwoman MK Tamar Zandberg said in an interview with i24NEWS and Israel Hayom on Sunday that the Meretz party would recommend Benny Gantz as the candidate to head the next coalition government.

"We will recommend Gantz and we will certainly aspire to be part of this coalition. The best education ministers came from our party, if we have the opportunity to be in the Education Ministry instead of Bennett or Smotrich, or the representatives of Kahane Chai, a terrorist organization that Netanyahu helped bring to the Knesset with the condemnation of AIPAC, that would be our advantage," said Zandberg.

She continued, "I thought last Thursday that Meretz and the Labor Party should run together in order to have a union on the left as there was in the center. It did not happen because the Labor Party refused to take advantage of the opportunity. They thought they would be better off running on their own."

Zandberg stressed, “We are THE left. We are not the remnants of the left, we are the left. I think that peace is a very important part of our agenda, because the absence of peace is the real threat to the continuity of this state. The pursuit of peace, the non-blurring of this issue is a core issue for us.”

"We see many right-wing parties saying that this is not an issue at all, and unfortunately we see that some of the left-wing parties agree and follow this idea and say, 'Well, we'll talk instead about social issues, the prices in the supermarket,' and put aside the most significant point of division in Israeli politics."