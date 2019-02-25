Attempt to smuggle pistols from Jordan foiled

Border Police officers and IDF forces prevent smuggling of dozens of pistols from Jordan to Israel. Four suspects arrested.

Border Police officers and IDF forces from the Jordan Valley Brigade prevented the smuggling of dozens of pistols from Jordan to Israel, it was cleared for publication on Sunday evening.

During the operation, which lasted for several hours, the soldiers noticed a suspect trying to cross the border in the northern Jordan Valley carrying a large bag on his back. The man was stopped and upon a search of his bag, 37 different types of pistols were discovered.

The forces arrested three other suspects who were waiting for the suspect in two vehicles in Israeli territory. The suspects were supposed to pick him up and drive him away.

The four suspects, Palestinian Arabs from the Shechem (Nablus) area, were taken for interrogation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

"This was a complex operational activity that combined very advanced technological means alongside combat soldiers who operated in a number of places, including, among other things, observations, ambushes and confidential methods of operation," stressed the commander of the operation.