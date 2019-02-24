First plea bargain in Netzach Yehuda case

One of five soldiers indicted for abusing Arab detainees signs order to serve 6.5 months in prison and be demoted to rank of Private.

One of the five fighters of the haredi Netzah Yehuda Battalion charged with mistreating Arab detainees has reached a plea bargain with the military prosecution, News 13 reported today.

The bargain stipulates that the soldier confess to the charges attributed to him in the indictment and take responsibility for them. He will be convicted of aggravated abuse.

According to the arrangement, the soldier will serve a term of six-and-a-half months and his rank will be lowered to that of Private. He will also be sentenced to probation. The plea bargain with the four additional soldiers accused of abusing detainees continues.

According to the indictment, the incident that took place during the arrest wave of collaborators of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Giv'at Assaf junction.

The soldiers, friends of the murdered Staff Sergeant Yuval Mor-Yosef and Sergeant Yossi Cohen, allegedly mistreated the detainees suspected of assisting the terrorist who killed their comrade.