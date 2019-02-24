Female relative released, husband held in double murder case

Police free woman suspected in Jerusalem double murder case, while her husband - a relative of the victims, the Kaduris, remains in custody.

One of the two suspects arrested as part of the police investigation into the grisly double murder of two elderly Jerusalemites last month has been released to house arrest, as the probe into the killings continues.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been cleared by police censors for publication, is married to a blood relative of Tamar, 68, and Yehuda Kaduri, 71, who were found murdered in their apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem last month.

While the case was initially suspected to have been linked to another stabbing attack, possibly nationalistically motivated, which occurred on the same street the same week, police later revealed that the primary suspects were relatives of the slain couple.

Male relative suspected in murder of Kaduris Flash90

The identities of the suspects have not been cleared for publication, but the suspects are said to be a married couple, with the husband being a relative of the Kaduris, while his wife is related only by marriage.

On Sunday, police reported that the female suspect had been released to house arrest, while her husband, the central suspect in the murder investigation, remains in custody.

The female suspect is under investigation for conspiring with her husband in the murder, as well as obstruction of justice.