Jerusalem Chief Rabbis, Rabbi Aryeh Stern and Rabbi Shlomo Amar, appeal to the public not to ascend the Temple Mount.

"Recently, the phenomenon of Jews entering the Temple Mount has increased, and this causes many obstacles and harms the sanctity of the place," the rabbis wrote in a letter.

The Rabbis remind the public that the Chief Rabbis of all generations, as well as the rabbis of Jerusalem throughout the ages, have forbidden entry to the entire area of ​​the Mount, and say that they follow in their footsteps: "The chief rabbis of the generations, including the Torah greats like Rabbi Kook zt"l; Rabbi Yitzchak Nissim, Rabbi Isser Y. Unterman, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, Rabbi Avraham Shapira, and Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, as well as the rabbis of Jerusalem throughout the generations, including the Gaonim Rabbi Shmuel Salant, the Gaon Rav Frank, Rabbi Betzalel Zolty, Rabbi Shalom Mashash, and Rabbi Yitzchak Kolitz, may the memory of these righteous be for a blessing. always warned the public from ascending the Mount or touching its edge.

"We join our predecessors, the Rabbis of Jerusalem, and warn the public not to enter the entire Temple Mount," said Rabbis Amar and Stern.

The rabbis make it clear that the prohibition of entry is also for the Arabs, but the fact that they enter does not grant permission for entry of Jews: "Of course the Mount does not belong to the gentiles, but it is the Mount of the L-rd and the house of the G-d of Jacob. There is no permission for foreigners or for Jews to enter there, even if we cannot at present prevent foreigners entry. However, we call on the government and security forces to do everything possible according to Jewish law, to end the sacrilege perpetrated on Mount Zion."

The Rabbis conclude their letter by calling on the public to become stronger in studying the laws of the Mikdash, together with the observance of Mora Mikdash (reverence for the Temple): "We call on the public to strengthen Temple observance and study its laws, together with preserving the awe fitting for the place of our Temple. 'It is not the Temple you fear, but He who commanded it.'"

Under his signature, Rabbi Amar added in his own handwriting: "Woe to the ears that hear this lightly, which leads to contempt for grievous matters."