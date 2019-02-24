Watch: Mayor of Beverly Hills visits Western Wall

Julian Gold, the Mayor of Beverly Hills, visited the Old City of Jerusalem over the weekend, during his trip to Israel as part of a conference of mayors.

Gold, who made headlines in Israel late last year for his condemnation of Airbnb’s blacklisting of Israeli properties in Judea and Samaria, toured the tunnels near the Western Wall during his visit to the Old City.

"We're here visiting as part of a conference of mayors,” said Mayor Gold. “We're very proud and very humbled to be here at the Wall. Although we've been here before, this is the first time we've actually been underneath it. The archaeology and history of this are remarkable. The passion that comes from this part of this world is extraordinary."





