Man smashes car windows with ax in haredi city on Shabbat

Mentally ill young man smashes car windows in Modi'in Illit on Shabbat; he was arrested and committed.

A mentally ill young resident of Modi'in Illit smashed car windows in the city with an ax during the past Shabbat.

After checking security cameras at one of the parking areas where the man was roaming, he was identified and arrested by the police.

The police said he was a mentally ill man who had faced a number of offenses. He was distanced from the city and committed in a mental hospital.

The suspect apparently managed to escape from the hospital and began to rampage throughout the city. After he was arrested, he was again forcibly committed.