Condition of girl hit by iron bar improves

The condition of Tehilla Ben Zino, the 15-year-old girl who was seriously injured by an iron bar that fell on her from a construction site while she was at her school, has improved, Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital said.



Tehilla is now partially conscious, and can be communicated with to an extent. However, the hospital noted that her condition is unstable and therefore she needs further medical treatment.



Her parents call on the public to pray for the wellbeing of Tehilla Bat Yael.

Last week, Tehilla's family demanded that the police investigate the possibility that the injury was nationalistically motivated.



Tehilla's father, Avraham Ben Zino, said, "My daughter went to study at the seminary and returned for intensive care in a stretcher, anesthetized and respirated after simply going to school, to the seminary, in the middle of Jerusalem. That was her sin.”



"The family demands that there be an investigation and that the security forces interrogate everyone who worked there and everyone who was there, that everyone should be brought to justice.”

“There cannot be a situation where I send a girl to study and get her back on a stretcher.”.

"Her situation is very serious, we've been through five hours of surgery. From the impact of the blow there's a foreign body in her brain, and now we're ahead of a CAT scan, whose results will determine if another operation is needed," Ben Zino said.