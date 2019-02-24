Watch: Jewish music rocks Times Square

Thousands of Jewish teens gathered for the annual giant after-Shabbat Cteen event and enthusiastically joined singer Yaacov Shwekey.

In 28 countries around the world, CTeen engages unaffiliated Jewish public school teens enabling them to learn about their heritage while giving back to their communities.

The highlight of CTeen’s vast array of programs is the Havdallah ceremony and concert in Time Square during their International Convention held each February. When 3,000 teens join in song “I’m a Jew and I’m proud," the organization aims to imbue each participant with the strength to withstand societal pressures, sparking a journey of Jewish discovery and personal growth.

This event uses The Express and American Eagle jumbo screens to broadcast media promoting Jewish pride and the observance of Mitzvot.





Loading....



