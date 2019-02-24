Bennett: Netanyahu, Trump plan to establish a Palestinian state

Minister claims "Netanyahu and Trump are in agreement on launching plan for Palestinian state immediately after elections." Likud denies.

Minister Naftali Bennett weighed in on the Trump peace plan as he entered Sunday’s cabinet meeting. He claimed that a plan to establish a Palestinian state will be presented immediately after elections.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump are in agreement on launching the plan to establish a Palestinian state immediately after the elections,” he said.

“They are coordinated not to present the plan before the elections so as not to make it difficult for Netanyahu, but a day or two after the elections the plan for the establishment of a Palestinian state on 90% of the area and the division of Jerusalem will be presented.

“Lapid and Gantz will enter the government as a national peace government. The only way to stop this is with a strong and real New Right,” he said.

Likud blasted the assertion, calling it a "complete invention with no connection to reality. After the elections Netanyahu will establish a right-wing government headed by himself."