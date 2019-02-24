Bennett: Netanyahu, Trump plan to establish a Palestinian state

Minister Naftali Bennett weighed in on the Trump peace plan as he entered Sunday’s cabinet meeting. He claimed that a plan to establish a Palestinian state will be presented immediately after elections.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump are in agreement on launching the plan to establish a Palestinian state immediately after the elections,” he said.
“They are coordinated not to present the plan before the elections so as not to make it difficult for Netanyahu, but a day or two after the elections the plan for the establishment of a Palestinian state on 90% of the area and the division of Jerusalem will be presented.
“Lapid and Gantz will enter the government as a national peace government. The only way to stop this is with a strong and real New Right,” he said.
Likud blasted the assertion, calling it a "complete invention with no connection to reality. After the elections Netanyahu will establish a right-wing government headed by himself."