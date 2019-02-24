'A challenge we're ready for'

The publishers of Israel Hayom - Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson - were among the donors to SpaceIL aircraft launched into space last week.



Dr. Adelson published a special column Sunday morning in Israel Hayom, in which she discussed the event.

"We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the rest, not because it's easy, but because it's hard, because this goal will be used to recruit and measure the best of our strengths and talents, because this challenge is one we are ready for, one we do not want to reject, and one we intend to win, as with all the rest,” she wrote.

“Thus said President John F. Kennedy in 1962, when he announced the intention to send a man to the moon and back, a plan for which the United States would invest enormous amounts of resources, technological know-how and manpower without being sure that it would be able to accomplish the task before the Soviets did. We Jews have a nickname for such an act: 'For the sake of heaven', and now, thanks to the SpaceIL group, we are definitely there. In heaven.”



"When the ‘Beresheet’ spacecraft lands on the Moon in a month and a half, Israel will become the fourth country to be a space superpower. Beresheet will contribute to human knowledge about magnetic fields. A complete generation of Israeli scientists will share knowledge through SpaceIL, a generation that will give inspiration to following generations.”