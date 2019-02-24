New poll gives Blue and White party 35, Likud 29. Right-wing, center-left blocs tied at 48, haredim and Arabs get 12 seats each.

A poll published this morning in Yediot Aharonot found that the Blue and White Party leads by a six-point margin over the Likud, although both parties poll with one less seat than they did last week.



According to the poll, if elections were held today, Blue White would win 35 seats. The Likud wins 29 seats, Labor for 9 seats, United Torah Judaism 7 seats, Hadash-Ta'al - 7, the New Right - 6 seats, Shas 5 seats, the Jewish Home-National Union-Otzma alliance 5 seats, Ram-Balad 5, Kulanu 4, Yisrael Beyteinu 4 seats and Meretz 4 seats.

Zehut and Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll also found that the balance between the blocs remains unchanged: The right-wing bloc has 48 seats and the center-left bloc 48 seats, the haredim 12 seats and the Arabs 12 seats.