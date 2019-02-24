Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, believes that Israelis and Palestinian Arabs can accept each other's existence.

“25 years ago Baruch Goldstein killed 29 Palestinians & wounded 125 in a universally condemned attack in Tomb of the Patriarchs/Sanctuary of Abraham. I pray our separated peoples can reconcile as Isaac & Ishmael did before they jointly buried their father Abraham at that holy site,” he tweeted.

Greenblatt is currently working on the US peace plan that will be made public after the April 9 elections in Israel. Washington has refused to provide details about the plan but believes that the plan is capable of bringing an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva last week, the US envoy said, “I think you will see a plan that is fair, realistic, and implementable with enough detail where people can actually imagine how it might succeed. It will not just be just aspirational principles or slogans.”

“We have developed it to a degree that people will clearly understand the many benefits and opportunities that can be achieved by this vision, as well as the suggested compromises. We hope that people keep an open mind and judge it on its merits. It will be up to the parties to decide if and how to move forward,” he continued.

Greenblatt also made clear that “we are not making demands of either side. We hope to be able to facilitate a deal if it is possible. I think it is clear that thus far President Trump has been perhaps the greatest president for the State of Israel in the history of the State of Israel. The vision should be reviewed in that context.”