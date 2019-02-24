'I don't understand why Gantz and Lapid are hiding'

New Right chairwoman criticizes Blue and White party, says they should come out and declare that they're leftists.

New Right chairwoman and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked took part in an election event in Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal on Saturday night.

She spoke of the Blue and White party, headed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, saying, “It's a leftist party that has 27 leftists and three rightists in it. It’s a sham. I do not understand why they are hiding and do not say simply, 'We are a left-wing party.' They have to tell the truth. I do not value politicians who hide their identity.”

“By the way,” continued Shaked, “our party has two women in the first three spots on the slate and five women in the top ten. In the Gantz party there is no woman in the first five spots."

She pointed out, "What counts is the bloc. The balance between the blocs has not changed. Netanyahu will definitely be the prime minister, the question is which government he will form and that’s up to you - how many seats will we get?"

Asked for her opinion about the alliance between the Jewish Home party and Otzma Yehudit, Shaked said, "The left has shown its full hypocrisy. There is a great chasm between my positions and the positions of Otzma Yehudit, but the Knesset can also contain extremes. The left also contains extremes. Hadash has a man named Ofer Kasif who called me a neo-Nazi scumbag and has made far more serious statements than Otzma Yehudit. It's okay that there's a reservation, but there's hypocrisy here: The left marks the right and forgets to look at itself.”

Shaked stressed, "We are economically on the right, as opposed to Gantz, who brought in [Histadrut chairman] Nissenkorn, politically on the right so that you will not become ‘the envelope of Judea and Samaria’ and believe in legal conservatism.”