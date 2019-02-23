National Union chairman: Rabbi Lau forgot about the Holocaust

National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich slammed Ramban Synagogue's Rabbi Benny Lau for claiming that voting for the Otzma Yehudit party is voting for racism.

"Rabbi Benny Lau, who usually emphasizes the importance of respectful conversation, apparently forgot what Nazism and the Holocaust are," Smotrich said. "A few photos from the internet are enough to remind you."

"I hope he takes back what he said, which stupidly compares brothers who think differently than him to the Nazis, may their name be erased, and which harms the memory of those who were killed in the Holocaust and the honor of the survivors, many many of which were my family members."

Previously, Rabbi Lau promised that he would "go to war" against Rabbi Meir Kahane's students and the Otzma Yehudit party which follows in Rabbi Kahane's footsteps, comparing the Nuremberg laws to Rabbi Kahane's ideas.

He also said that if his congregation disagrees with him, he will step down.

Rabbi Lau is scheduled to quit his position during the coming summer.