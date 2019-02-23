Woman divorces after husband forgot to buy hamburger

Abu Dhabi woman files for divorce after husband forgets to pick up hamburger she ordered from fast food joint.

A UAE woman left her home and demanded a divorce after her husband forgot to buy her a hamburger on his way home.

According to the Khaleej Times, the woman, who is in her 20s, asked her husband, who was spending the night with friends, to pick up a burger she ordered from a fast food joint in Abu Dhabi and bring it home for her.

However, the husband forgot to pick up the hamburger and arrived home empty-handed at 3:00a.m. When the wife discovered the oversight, a fight broke out and the woman left her home.

Lawyer Hasan Al Mazrooqi noted that "being realistic will save people from going to the courts and filing for divorce to resolve marital disputes."

"The law stipulates that if there is no personal harm, couples are referred to a judge who will try to help them solve their problems. If the wife insists on the divorce, the post-marriage dowry will be voided."