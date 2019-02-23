Netanyahu slams hypocrisy and double standards

PM Netanyahu slams left's criticism of right-wing bloc, says their hypocrisy and double standards are 'height of absurdity.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night responded to the left's claim that he "approved" extreme right-wing views by pushing the smaller right-wing parties to unite.

"Look at the left's hypocrisy and double standards," Netanyahu said. "They condemn a right-wing block that can block the left's ability to form a coalition, while at the same time working to include Islamic extremists in the Knesset in order to create a left-wing bloc to do the same."

"In 99, [Ehud] Barak participated in an election conference with the inciteful sheikh Raed Salah. Representatives of the Labor party and Meretz voted for Azmi Bishara, who spied for Hezbollah, to enter the Knesset. And [Yitzhak] Herzog worked to create an agreement with the Joint Arab List so extra votes would not be lost, and said that the Arab MKs in the government are legitimate."

"Opposing the unification of right-wing parties is not okay, but pushing to include inciters and spies who work against Israel is legitimate. It's the height of absurdity."