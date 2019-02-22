Kahlon criticizes Gantz-Lapid alliance

Finance Minister on Blue and White party: I don't know where the blue is and I do not know where the white is.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Finance Minister Eli Cohen on Friday opened the Kulanu party's headquarters in Bat Yam, Holon and Rishon Lezion.

Minister Kahlon attacked the Blue and White party headed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid and said, "I tell you in the most open way, I do not know where the blue is and I do not know where the white is, I do not know if they are for the banks or for the public, I do not know if they are for the contractors or for the young couples. There is total confusion over there. I expect Blue and White to actually make their messages clear, we will know what is happening with them and then we can respond.”

“What is happening with us, you see and know. We showed you pages of achievements, we showed you our actions for the soldiers, for the young couples, for the expectant mothers, savings for every child and for the disabled. This is Kulanu. The other parties we do not really know what they are and who they are. When we know, we can respond,” he continued.

As for possible alliances with other parties, Kahlon said, "Friends, the elections have started, the Kulanu party is built on you. There are parties that are built on television, they will receive their 15 minutes of fame, even though they did not even move an ashtray from one place to another, even though they did not care for any child or for elderly people. We don’t have television, we have you, you are our power, you are the ambassadors, you are our television."

Turning to the activists, Kahlon said, "I am happy to be here, we are not just here before elections. We are always here when Bat Yam needs us - even during the difficult times two and a half years ago when we needed to rescue Bat Yam from a crisis and we did so.”

“When we said we would lower prices for extended school day programs, they did not believe us – and we lowered them. We said we would extend the maternity leave, they did not believe us – and we extended it. They did not believe that we would raise the minimum wage, they did not believe we would not raise taxes and we did not raise them, they did not believe that we would lower unemployment, we lowered it. They did not believe anything we said and we did everything, but that's only the beginning, we have many more plans to continue - plans to lower daycare prices, to take care of the health system, to take care of students and IDF soldiers, and the elderly as well,” he concluded.

While Kulanu netted 10 seats in its first election four years ago, recent polls show the faction struggling to receive the 3.25% of the vote required to pass the threshold and enter the Knesset.

Nevertheless, the party refused overtures from the Likud party for a joint run and on Thursday submitted its Knesset slate for the April 9 elections.

