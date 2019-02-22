War against BDS: That's how it is done

The strategies towards combating the anti-Israel sentiments on social media through sharing the truth about Israel, from Israel.

Josh Hasten interviews Gedaliah Blum, co-founder of Dapei Katom – the Orange Pages (similar to the Yellow Pages), which lists thousands of small businesses in Judea and Samaria.

Blum is also at the forefront of the social media battle against the BDS Israel haters through his @no2bds handle on twitter.

He discusses his strategies towards combating the anti-Israel sentiments on social media through sharing the truth about Israel, from Israel.

He also talks about the Judean Roundtable initiative (which Hasten is a part of), in memory of Ari Fuld, which is a regularly scheduled Facebook video-show bringing together some of the most active public diplomacy Anglos in Israel, who share the realities about life in the Jewish State.