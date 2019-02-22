China Airlines pilot filmed taking nap in the cockpit

The 30-second clip, filmed by the co-pilot, shows the Boeing 747 pilot slumping forward with his eyes closed.

A China Airlines pilot has been videotaped taking a nap in the cockpit of his passenger jet, in mid-flight.

The pilot was identified as Weng Jiaqi, a senior officer for China Airlines, the national carrier of Taiwan, with almost 20 years' experience.

The video surfaced just days after China Airlines pilots ended a seven-day strike over issues including pilot fatigue and long working hours.

The airline responded saying that the clip was filmed before the recent strikes.

Weng is said to be the airline's most senior Boeing 747 pilot, with almost 20 years of experience. He is also an instructor in charge of simulations at the China Airlines Flight Training Center.