Analyst slams PM Netanyahu, praises journalist

Bloomberg journalist Eli Lake on Friday praised Israeli journalist and politician Yifat Erlich, who quit the Jewish Home party after it decided to run with the Otzma Yehudit party.

In his article, Lake praised Erlich's move and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for supporting and aiding the union.

In Lake's opinion, Anyone who cares about Zionism and Israel's future "should now hold her name in reverence."

According to Lake, Netanyahu's decision to promise a united Jewish Home-National Union - Otzma Yehudit list two cabinet positions is equivalent to giving "[Meir] Kahane's party the equivalent of a Kosher ceritificate."

"Netanyahu and [Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi] Peretz have legitimized hateful fanatics until recently considered beyond the pale," Lake claimed. "Even if no Kahanists serve in a future government, the prime minister’s political embrace of them is a stain that cannot be ignored."

"For this reason alone, Netanyahu and his coalition deserve to lose power when Israelis vote for their next government in eight weeks."