Tamar Yonah wonders if politicians on the right will do anything to try to increase their popularity.

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right), who is very popular among many in Israel, came out with an astounding statement: That she would be willing to give Israeli citizenship to up to half a million Arabs living in Area C. Why?

What is Area C, and what would giving half a million Arabs citizenship mean for Israel and its security?