Israelis can expect a wet weekend, followed by summer weather

Israelis in northern and central Israel can expect a wet weekend followed by a summery start to the coming week.

Friday's weather will be partly cloudy, with light local rains in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will continue to be slightly lower than seasonal average.

Friday night will be cloudy, with light rainfall along the coast.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall - mostly light - in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or cloudy and temperatures will rise to higher than seasonal average. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Monday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise again, and the weather will be hot and dry. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds are expected to blow in the northern mountains.