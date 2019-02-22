'If the left comes to power, everything will go to waste'

The chairman of the National Committee in the Likud, Shevach Stern, warned on Thursday that the right could lose power in the upcoming elections following the merger between Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.

"All it takes is one time for the left to return to power and it can ruin in 20 days what we've been working on for 20 years. Therefore, we'll have to work hard in these elections to remind everyone to come out and vote until the left cries out that the right is flocking to the polls," Stern told Arutz Sheva.

"I hope that this union [between Gantz and Lapid] will cause many good people in the right-wing camp to understand that they have to go out and vote," he continued.

Stern urged the heads of the smaller parties to prevent the wasting of votes and bow out of the race.

"A person like Oren Hazan will waste hundreds of votes, a party like Zehut (headed by Moshe Feiglin -ed.) that may pass the threshold but it is uncertain that it will be able to enter the Knesset – it’s a pity that all these votes will be lost. Liberman has the base of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, and therefore it is too early to eulogize Yisrael Beytenu, but Shas is also in danger. At the end of the day, the question will be not how many seats the Likud wins, but how many the right-wing bloc wins,” he explained.

Listen to the full interview with Shevach Stern (in Hebrew):

