Miracle in the Old City of Jerusalem

Arabs on Thursday night threw firebombs at a transport vehicle near the Dung Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The vehicle was filled with passengers and was making its way to Jewish homes in the village of Shiloah at the time of the attack. The vehicle completely burned down as a result of the attack but, miraculously, no one was injured.

Jerusalem City Council member Aryeh King described the incident.

"Cursed terrorists tried to murder families while they were traveling to their homes in Shiloah. A well-planned ambush by a number of terrorists, in which 10 firebombs were thrown at a transport vehicle filled with passengers, which almost became a death trap,” he said.

"I call on the government to authorize Mayor Moshe Lion to embark on a campaign to impose sovereignty in eastern Jerusalem, which will include the demolition of thousands of illegal structures, the enforcement of environmental laws and the licensing of businesses and the approval of dozens of building plans for Jews in eastern Jerusalem, including Atarot, Givat Hamatos, the Mount of Olives, Shimon Hatzadik and more," added King.