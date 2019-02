The center of it all: What do you really see?

We have become a very practical people. In fact, so practical that we do not leave much room in our lives for trust and faith in God, which used to define us as a people.

It also used to give us peace of mind as the world became more turbulent around us, as it has become once again. With no sign of letting up, it is important to get back to Torah basics, one of which is understanding the importance of the Land of Israel.