Shaked on Gantz-Lapid union: 'A mess of a party'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, the co-chairwoman of the New Right party, responded Thursday evening to the union between Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid's political parties.

Shaked called the joint list a 'Balagan,' meaning a mess, and a Hebrew acronym for 'Bogie' (Moshe) Ya'alon, Lapid, Ashkenazi, Ganz and Nissenkorn.

"The party of generals without women is not glamorous, and the position of prime minister is not a game of fun. I believe that Netanyahu will be the prime minister. The question is what kind of government will be formed - with the New Right or with Gantz and Lapid," Shaked said.

In a conversation with Yuval Karni at the annual business conference in Eilat, Shaked said that "the Trump program will be published after the elections and poses a danger in the establishment of a Palestinian state. It is on this basis that Netanyahu can form a government that is left-wing."

The public is smart enough to understand that the story is the bloc. We need 61 Knesset seats. Unlike the party of Ganz and Lapid, who are not clear, we are a right-wing political, on security, legal and economic issues. "