Netanyahu's trip to Moscow delayed to next Wednesday

Meeting with Russian president, which was supposed to take place Thursday, rescheduled as Netanyahu works to unify right ahead of elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, News 12 reported.

Originally, Netanyahu had been scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, but he pushed off the meeting for several days amid political developments in Israel’s upcoming election.

Instead, the prime minister met yesterday with Rabbi Rafi Peretz, the leader of the Jewish Home party, to encourage the religious Zionist parties to unite and prevent the right from losing votes by having parties fail to clear the electoral threshold.

While the talks between the right-wing parties had been deadlocked for several days, on Wednesday morning, Otzma Yehudit announced that it had accepted the Jewish Home’s offer of the 5th and 8th slots on the candidate list, essentially giving the party one “safe” seat and a second realistic seat. Polls have shown an alliance of Otzma, Jewish Home, and National Union winning anywhere from seven to nine seats.