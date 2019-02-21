Watch: How many terror attacks occurred this past week?

A total of 33 terror attacks occurred this week across Israel - for a total of 292 which have occurred since the beginning of 2019.
Tags:silent intifada, Boomerang
33 terror attacks committed in the last week - 292 since the beginning of the year.
