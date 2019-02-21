Edelstein: EU policy to blame for Eurovision protests

Knesset Speaker tells EU ambassadors their governments cannot obsess over Israeli policy and be surprised at anti-Israel protests.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein met this morning with the ambassadors of European Union member nations at the residence of EU Ambassador Emmanuel Joffre.

Edelstein addressed the protests in Europe against Israel's hosting of the 2019 Eurovision contest.

"We always say that the Eurovision is culture and should be separate from politics, but this is a lie. They are interconnected. When parliaments in Europe are obsessed with criticism of Israeli policy, do not be surprised that the people translate the criticism into street demonstrations against a cultural event."

Edelstein also referred to the desecration of 80 graves at a Jewish cemetery in France this week. "Anti-Semitism in Europe is growing. Our job and your job is to eradicate it. Europe must show zero tolerance for anti-Semitic incidents before it is too late."