Netanyahu eyeing united right-wing bloc

Following unification of Israel Resilience and Yesh Atid, Netanyahu working towards possible alliance of right-of-center parties.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is attempting to bring together right-wing and right-of-center parties to form a united rightist bloc for the upcoming election, following the announcement that the Israel Resilience and Yesh Atid parties had formed a joint ticket in a bid to defeat the Likud.

The Likud has led the Israel Resilience party by double digits in polling in recent weeks, but the addition of Yesh Atid and former Chief of Staff Gabriel ‘Gabi’ Ashkenazi to the joint list could push the Likud into second place.

With polls showing the center-right Kulanu faction, founded by former Likud minister Moshe Kahlon, and the Yisrael Beytenu party struggling to cross the electoral threshold, Education Minister Naftali Bennett called on Netanyahu earlier Thursday to form a broad rightist coalition for a joint list.

But with registration for the election closing at 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, Netanyahu has just hours to win backing for a grand union between the Likud and smaller right-leaning factions.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a public statement Thursday evening at a press conference in Kfar Maccabiah.

On the left, officials in the Labor and Meretz parties have discussed their own joint run. Despite progress between the two sides, Labor chief Avi Gabbay has yet to agree to forming a joint ticket with Meretz.

The Labor chief is said to have spoken with Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg, telling her that internal polling suggested such an alliance would fail to win addition seats, but vowed to conduct an additional poll before ruling out a joint ticket.